Jeannie Chin
Jeannie Chin writes contemporary small-town romances. She draws on her experiences as a biracial Asian and Caucasian American to craft #OwnVoices stories that speak to a uniquely American experience.
She is a former high school science teacher, wife to a geeky engineer, and mom to an extremely talkative preschooler. Her hobbies include crafting, reading and running.
By the Author
Only Home with You
A "must-read voice in romance" (Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author) presents a sweet second-chance novella between a free-spirited accountant and her brother's best…
The Inn on Sweetbriar Lane
From a "must-read voice in romance" (Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author) comes a charming opposites-attract romance about two people discovering that love doesn't…