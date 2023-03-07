The House On Mulberry Street

Description

For these two best friends, sharing a kiss might be the worst mistake of their lives—or the best thing that's ever happened to them.



Struggling artist Elizabeth Wu has always been the black sheep of her idyllic hometown of Blue Cedar Falls. She's disappointed her perfect family more times than she can count. This time, though, things are going to be different. Tired of teaching paint and sips and working at her family's inn, she's determined to get her career off the ground by launching an independent arts festival. So what if the odds are stacked against her? She has her wits, a diploma from the school of hard knocks, and her nerdy best friend Graham to help her.



Graham Lewis has plans of his own, though. After years of being Elizabeth's platonic best friend and roommate—and secretly being in love with her—he's decided it's time to move on. He'll help her get her festival off the ground, but it'll be a last hurrah. He's moving into a house of his own. But one impulsive moment—and an even more impulsive kiss—and all his cards are on the table. Elizabeth suddenly sees him in a whole new light, and she likes what she sees. But can they really rebuild their entire relationship—as well as build a festival and her reputation—from the ground up? Or will it all come crashing to the ground?