Lethal Redemption
Two full books for the price of one
April Hunt “will keep you on the edge of your seat” (Lori Foster, New York Times bestselling author) in this heart-pounding new romantic suspense.Read More
Top FBI profiler Grace Steele was just a girl when she escaped the Order of the New Dawn, and she’s spent the last seventeen years trying to forget her time there. But when private security firm Steele Ops needs her help extracting a young woman from the secretive cult’s clutches, she’s all in. Even though the mission requires posing as the fiancée of the only man who’s ever broken her heart.
It’s been nine years since Cade Wright turned his back on his childhood sweetheart, and he’s never stopped regretting it. Now that they’re forced to work together, he knows this is his opportunity to show Grace how much he’s changed. But the deeper they get pulled into New Dawn, the clearer it becomes that the demons still haunting Grace are very real, and Cade will have to risk everything to keep her safe . . . including his own life.
Includes the bonus novel Extreme Honor by Piper J. Drake!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sizzling heat, heart, and humor---April Hunt's romantic suspense will keep you on the edge of your seat with every turn of the page."—New York Times bestselling author Lori Foster
"Once again, April Hunt nails it! Expect masterful storytelling interwoven with sizzling tension and high-stakes suspense."—Cristin Harber, New York Times bestselling author, on Deadly Obsession
"Deadly Obsession is a page turner full of sizzling passion, gritty action, and thrilling danger!"—Rebecca Zanetti, New York Times bestselling author
"4 stars! Entertaining and satisfying."—RT Book Reviews on Hard Justice
"Hard Justice was all kinds of romantic suspense goodness with a side of sexy alpha male."—Herding Cats & Burning Soup
"Intriguing, passionate, sexy, suspenseful, and at times angst-ridden and funny, Hard Justice is April Hunt at her best. A wonderful, well-written, and addictive romantic suspense read that pulls you in and doesn't let you go. Excellent characters, entertaining plot, stellar romance."—Okie Dreams
"4 stars! The suspense is ever-present...and the heat between the hero and heroine is intense."—RT Book Reviews on Holding Fire
"Smartly balances slow-burning passion and explosive high-stakes danger. This book kicks off an adventure-packed romance series, and readers will eagerly anticipate the next installment."—Publishers Weekly on Heated Pursuit
"4 stars! Fast paced and intriguing."—RT Book Reviews on Heated Pursuit
"Sassy and sexy! Heated Pursuit will leave you breathless with each action-packed page."—Cristin Harber, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"A fantastic, fast paced, and well developed debut! A hot alpha saving a feisty woman...what's not to love?"—Sidney Halston, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit
"Heat, humor, and heart-pounding action! I couldn't turn the pages fast enough!"—Annie Rains, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit