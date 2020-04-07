Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don't Look Back
In a new thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of “pulse-pounding suspense” (Lori Wilde), a by-the-book FBI agent must trust a risk-taking detective for help tracking down her sister’s killers — if the killers don’t find them first.
FBI agent Bree Ryan’s latest mission is personal. She’s posing as a waitress at the Black Diamond strip club, the same club where her estranged half sister worked until she turned up dead. When Bree’s undercover assignment is compromised, she turns to the only man she knows who can help her: Connor Pierce, a too-sexy-for-his-own-good, rule-breaking cop with a knack for solving cold cases.
When someone breaks into Bree’s apartment, Connor’s detective skills aren’t the only things that kick into overdrive. Although his job demands he remain detached, now he finds himself tempted not only by Bree’s beauty but also her intelligence and bravery. As the investigation-and their attraction-grows more intense, lives are in jeopardy, and Connor finds the most important rule he must break is his own. But can he put his heart on the line?
When someone breaks into Bree’s apartment, Connor’s detective skills aren’t the only things that kick into overdrive. Although his job demands he remain detached, now he finds himself tempted not only by Bree’s beauty but also her intelligence and bravery. As the investigation-and their attraction-grows more intense, lives are in jeopardy, and Connor finds the most important rule he must break is his own. But can he put his heart on the line?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Didn't want to put it down. Don't Breathe a Word is a roller coaster ride with riveting suspense, relentless emotion, and characters that will steal your heart."—Darynda Jones, New York Times bestselling author
"Craig delivers a top-notch, breakneck romantic thriller."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author, on Don't Breathe a Word
"Christie Craig is an auto-buy author for me and I loved Don't Breathe a Word. It was twisty and gritty and real and made time fly!"—Award-winning author Joss Wood
"Romantic suspense fans will mark this as a series to watch."—Publishers Weekly on Don't Close Your Eyes
"Craig delivers pulse-pounding suspense."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author, on Don't Close Your Eyes
"Nonstop suspense. Craig grabs you and never lets go."—Kathleen Brooks, New York Times bestselling author