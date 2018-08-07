Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deadly Obsession
Get ready for an adrenaline rush as a CSI agent and her childhood crush track a killer in this “romantic suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat” (Lori Foster, New York Times bestselling author).
After a lifetime spent in and out of hospitals, Zoey Wright is tired of playing it safe. She’s ready to take charge of her own life and get out of her comfort zone, starting with a new job as a CSI agent. But when her childhood crush Knox Steele gets pulled onto her case, Zoey needs to put her feelings for him aside or more women will die at the hands of the serial killer preying on her hometown.
Former Army Ranger Knox Steele is back in Washington to help his brothers open an elite private security firm. He never expected to stumble onto a crime scene, or see his best friend’s little sister working it. Zoey is all grown up now, and the attraction between them is electric, despite his best efforts to resist it. But all that changes for Knox when he realizes the victims have one thing in common . . . and Zoey might be next.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sizzling heat, heart, and humor---April Hunt's romantic suspense will keep you on the edge of your seat with every turn of the page."—New York Times bestselling author Lori Foster
"Once again, April Hunt nails it! Expect masterful storytelling interwoven with sizzling tension and high-stakes suspense."—Cristin Harber, New York Times bestselling author
"Deadly Obsession is a page turner full of sizzling passion, gritty action, and thrilling danger!"—Rebecca Zanetti, New York Times bestselling author
"With a spunky heroine, a hero to die for, and thrilling action, Deadly Obsession is a keeper!"—New York Times bestselling author Paige Tyler
"Hunt gives readers plenty of zippy action and sizzling chemistry."—Publishers Weekly
"4 stars! Entertaining and satisfying."—RT Book Reviews on Hard Justice
"Hard Justice was all kinds of romantic suspense goodness with a side of sexy alpha male."—Herding Cats & Burning Soup
"Intriguing, passionate, sexy, suspenseful, and at times angst-ridden and funny, Hard Justice is April Hunt at her best. A wonderful, well-written, and addictive romantic suspense read that pulls you in and doesn't let you go. Excellent characters, entertaining plot, stellar romance."—Okie Dreams
"4 stars! Heavy on the romance, the Alpha team returns and is tasked with protecting a U.S. senator's daughter. The suspense is ever-present...and the heat between the hero and heroine is intense."—RT Book Reviews on Holding Fire
"Smartly balances slow-burning passion and explosive high-stakes danger. This book kicks off an adventure-packed romance series, and readers will eagerly anticipate the next installment."—Publishers Weekly on Heated Pursuit
"4 stars! Fast paced and intriguing."—RT Book Reviews on Heated Pursuit
"Sassy and sexy! Heated Pursuit will leave you breathless with each action-packed page."—Cristin Harber, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"A fantastic, fast paced, and well developed debut! A hot alpha saving a feisty woman...what's not to love?"—Sidney Halston, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit
"Heat, humor, and heart-pounding action! I couldn't turn the pages fast enough!"—Annie Rains, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit