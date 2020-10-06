Second Chance at Sunflower Ranch
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Second Chance at Sunflower Ranch

Includes a Bonus Novella

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549135767

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: July 27th 2021

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Western

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Mass Market
Hometown sweethearts get a second chance at love and family in this launch to a new series from the bestselling Queen of Cowboy Romance. Includes a never-before-published bonus story from Carolyn!

With back-to-back deployments, retired combat medic Jesse Ryan hasn’t been home much since he enlisted twenty years ago. Now he’s headed back to Honey Grove, Texas to help take care of his aging foster parents and run their ranch. But when he gets home, he finds his parents’ home healthcare nurse is Addison Hall, his high school sweetheart and the woman he still regrets leaving behind. He’s not at all surprised that their chemistry is still sparking, but Jesse is shocked to learn Addy gave birth to a little girl about nine months after he left — his little girl.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Ryan Family