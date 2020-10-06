Second Chance at Sunflower Ranch

Hometown sweethearts get a second chance at love and family in this launch to a new series from the bestselling Queen of Cowboy Romance. Includes a never-before-published bonus story from Carolyn!





With back-to-back deployments, retired combat medic Jesse Ryan hasn’t been home much since he enlisted twenty years ago. Now he’s headed back to Honey Grove, Texas to help take care of his aging foster parents and run their ranch. But when he gets home, he finds his parents’ home healthcare nurse is Addison Hall, his high school sweetheart and the woman he still regrets leaving behind. He’s not at all surprised that their chemistry is still sparking, but Jesse is shocked to learn Addy gave birth to a little girl about nine months after he left — his little girl.