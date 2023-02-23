Buttercup Farms

Description

One horse trainer finds his heart opening up to new possibilities—and a second chance at love—in this heartwarming story from the New York Times bestselling author of Small Town Charm.



Mama Pearl always told Lucas that home is where the heart is. But after two decades of constantly moving from place to place, he’s not sure he agrees. Lucas’s dream is to travel with his two trained therapy horses as much as he can and help children around the world. But a promise—and a silent yearning for a family of his own—takes him back to his family’s ranch in Honey Grove, Texas.



There, he reunites with his high school crush, Vada. A single mom, Vada needs Lucas’s skills with therapy horses to help her son come out of his shell. As they slowly get to know each other again, a spark ignites between them that neither of them wants to put out. Maybe Lucas will finally hang his hat with this woman—for good.

