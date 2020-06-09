Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dream a Little Dream
A small-town judge meets her match in a rodeo star troublemaker, but soon they may both end up targets of the town’s matchmakers in this delightful and heartwarming installment in the Sunshine Valley series.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A small town brought to life with wit and charm."—Sheila Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll want to visit again soon!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"A fun and heartwarming cozy romance read that gave me hours of entertainment!"—The Genre Minx on Can't Hurry Love
"Despite the heaviness of a spouse's death and the bitterness that may come with such intense heartbreaks suffered by both main characters, there's warm and pleasant goofiness to the town of Sunshine and the gentle romance between Drew and Lola. The Sunshine Valley Widows Club probably deserves most of the credit. They steal every scene and have perfect timing with comedic relief or a meaningful word."
—Kirkus Reviews on Can't Hurry Love
