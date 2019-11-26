Sealed with a Kiss

For Kimmy Easley, potentially showing up at her ex’s wedding without a date is unacceptable. She’s got to find someone — and fast, or the gossip will spread through Sunshine Valley quicker than wildfire. Convincing her childhood friend Booker Belmonte to go with her is fairly easy. But it’s funny how she never noticed how nicely he fills out a tux…





Booker could never say no to Kimmy — especially as he’s trying to stay on her good side. He wants to expand his family’s chain of burger restaurants, and Kimmy’s recipes are the key. He just hasn’t told her yet. He’s not sure if their friendship could survive it, much less a romantic relationship. But when the matchmaking Sunshine Valley Widows Club sets their sights on this couple, nobody’s heart is safe…