The Turner Classic Movie Book Collection
Hollywood Black
The films, the stars, the filmmakers-all get their due in Hollywood Black, a sweeping overview of blacks in film from the silent era through Black…
Fright Favorites
Turner Classic Movies presents a collection of monster greats, modern and classic horror, and family-friendly cinematic treats that capture the spirit of Halloween, complete with…
The Essentials Vol. 2
A guide to fifty-two examples of must-see cinema, The Essentials Vol. 2 -- based on the Turner Classic Movies series -- is packed with behind-the-scenes…
This Was Hollywood
In this one-of-a-kind Hollywood history, Carla Valderrama -- creator of Instagram's celebrated @ThisWasHollywood -- reveals the forgotten past of the film world in a dazzling…
West Side Story
A captivating, richly illustrated full account of the making of the ground-breaking movie classic West Side Story (1961).A major hit on Broadway, on film West…
Christmas in the Movies
Turner Classic Movies presents a bucket list of the best and most beloved holiday films of all time, complete with spirited commentary, behind-the-scenes stories, and…
You're Gonna Be a Star
Cinemastrology
Picking your perfect flick can be an overwhelming experience. But fear not! Cinemastrology answers a question that has stumped even the most avid film buff…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
We're simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton's creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Perfect for crafters…
Jaws
Celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the classic summer blockbuster with this official Jaws miniature collectible!We're going to need a bigger boat -- and desk --…
Back to the Future: Magnetic Hoverboard
Great Scott -- a magnetic version of the hoverboard from the Back to the Future films! This collectible set includes: Mini magnetic hoverboard Mini sneakers…
Larger Than Life
This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands -- written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman -- is a must-have for diehard fans…
Queen All the Songs
Filled with fascinating photographs (some rarely seen), and juicy behind-the-scenes details, Queen All the Songs details the unique recording history of the mega-bestselling and hugely…
Vinyl Age
From Carolina Soul Records, one of the world's largest online record sellers, comes the definitive guide to every aspect of record collecting in the digital…