Ellie Claire
By the Author
For I Know the Plans Hardcover Journal
Dream big and worry less in this journal based on the popular Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11.Based on the popular "For I know the plans I…
Stand Tall Textured Paperback Journal
Celebrate your accomplishments - no matter how small - with this journal fit for a queen or any conquering hero who deserves a crown. Beat…
Plot Twist! Hardcover Journal
Creative ideas for writing your way!For writers young and old, this journal stirs the imagination with writing prompts, questions, and suggestions. Use the questions to…
Transform LeatherLuxe® Journal
Transform your life one healthy habit at a time!Change. Adjust. Modify. This LeatherLuxe® fitness journal is all about making improvements and becoming your best. Take…
The Art of the Meal Hardcover Journal
Keep track of your favorite recipes and restaurants in one easy-to-use place with this foodie-friendly journal.Do you enjoy the art put into the creation of…
Grow Hardcover Journal
Live a succulent life with this elegant and colorful journal perfect for family, friends, and dreamers who seek beauty in the world.The Grow journal is…
Where Are You, God Flex Journal
Whether you're feeling abandoned and overwhelmed or just need confirmation that God cares, you will be encouraged and inspired by these short daily devotions.Ellie Claire's…
This Is Not a Drill LeatherLuxe® Journal
A manly journal for lists, notes, plans--and the occasional dad joke.This is a perfect little journal for the men who work long hours, who put…
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Climb your way to the life God has for you!Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what's next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration…
Life Is a Journey Travel Journal
Adventure awaits! Grab this leather journal and go-around the corner or across the globe.The journey of life is filled with quick getaways, sightseeing excursions, vacations,…
Dream. Plan. Do.
Dream it, plan it, do it. Whatever it is-your daily schedule, your child's development, budgeting, goals, progress toward building a killer new company-this bullet journal…
Scribbles Journal
A quick note, a long story, a place to doodle the hours away-Scribbles inspires all this and more.Little messages to inspire the heart are included…
Garden of Faith
Growing in faith can be difficult if you don't have deep roots to strengthen or nourish you. These daily devotions provide biblical wisdom to help…
Promises and Prayers® Journal
The promises of God are just a prayer away. God has given believers promises from the beginning of time, promises of love and belonging. He…
Daily Mindfulness Journal
A journal for minding the moments by being present in mind, body, and soul. Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening around you…
Peace Begins with Me Journal
We pray for peace. We beg for it from others. We make speeches about it. But in the end, the only peace most of us…
Your Word Is a Lamp Unto My Feet Devotional
Sometimes all we need is a little light shed on a situation to understand and know how to go forward. Sometimes we need a floodlight.…
Choose Joy
Life, by turns, overwhelms us with joy and sorrow, with fullness and emptiness, with compassion and indignation. We have all the feelings, the prayers, the…
Her Heart Is Fierce Journal
A fierce heart is not visible from the outside. But the character traits that come from it are recognizable anywhere—courage, protectiveness, loyalty, honor. To meet…
On Wings Like Eagles
Each page of this gorgeous journal encourages interaction with God through prayer, Scripture, or thoughtful writing. In just a few minutes, you can record your…
#adulting
So many mornings we look at the work that needs to be done, the dishes that need to be washed, the pants that must be…
Just Breathe
Deadlines. Expectations. Loss. Success. Responsibilities. Adulting. It can all be overwhelming. Just breathe. Relax and let God soothe your soul. He knows the ups and…
Bible Accessory Kit
Everything you need for your Bible study or personal reflection time - three colorful non-bleeding markers, a magnifying bookmark, decorative Traditional Gold Bible tabs -…
My Prayer Journal
Each page of this gorgeous journal encourages interaction with God through prayer, Scripture, or thoughtful writing. In just a few minutes, you can record your…
Strength and Joy
This beloved classic has been updated to bring fresh inspiration to today’s readers. It is as relevant today as it was when Mary Wilder Tileston…
Proverbs
A rich storehouse of knowledge and understanding, the Book of Proverbs offers timeless insights and timely advice for daily living. The elegant and classic cover…
REALTREE Pink Camo Bible Tabs
Realtree Camo is a fashion trend. Girls of all ages love the pattern and the pink is a fun addition to their Bible. These tabs…
Everyday Grace
Everyday Grace reminds us that grace is ours to receive—daily. Whether we are tripping over our tongues, our feet, or our sins, God’s love is…
See the World
Travel the world, plan dream vacations, or read books about travel. However you see the world, this journal makes the perfect companion. Its gentle inspiration…
Today Is Going to Be Ridiculously Amazing!
A signature journal with space to celebrate the amazing moments in every day.
When God Thinks of You He Smiles
A compact journal inspired by one of our all-time best-selling journal titles.
Do Small Things with Great Love
A signature journal inspired by the great Mother Teresa quote and filled with quotes from other inspiring voices.
For I Know the Plans
Love never fails. Based on the passage in 1 Corinthians 13, this journal will inspire love for neighbors, friends, family, and God.
Daily in His Presence
A 365-day devotional that helps readers quiet their souls and recognize God’s presence with them.
REALTREE Majestic Bible Tabs - Camo Version
Majestic Tabs on outdoor camo pattern makes an excellent gift for the outdoor enthusiast. The perfect accessory that makes a personalization statement, it will turn…
Be Still and Know that I am God
A journal that weaves stillness and solitude with God into the rhythm of daily life.
She is Clothed with Strength & Dignity
An empowering journal for the wisest of women who puts her future in God’s hands and faces life with joy. Published in partnership with Women…
WiseDogs
Irresistible bits of inspiration, wisdom, and comfort in a size that fits any gift-giving occasion.
When God Thinks of You He Smiles
Irresistible bits of inspiration, wisdom, and comfort in a size that fits any gift-giving occasion.
Hope, Pray, Love- Inspirational Message Blank Journals
Light inspiration and lots of space to write make for a great multi-purpose, all-weather journal. A beautiful gift for any occasionwith a band that makes…