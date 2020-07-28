Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Where Are You, God
Learning to Trust When Times Are Tough
Whether you’re feeling abandoned and overwhelmed or just need confirmation that God cares, you will be encouraged and inspired by these short daily devotions.
Ellie Claire’s 365-day devotional journals feature short readings, along with space to write thoughts and prayers. As you learn to trust God during tough times, this uplifting and perceptive guide will help you work through questions and jot down reflections. The thick, non-bleed paper and luxurious finish makes this journal the perfect gift for Christians and anyone looking to grow in faith.
Features:
- 365-day devotions: encouragement for every day of the year
- Lightly-ruled journaling space to help you reflect on devotional readings
- Full-color interior
- Empowering Scripture throughout
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
