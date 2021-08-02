“Teach us to pray,” was the humble request of Jesus’ disciples over two thousand years ago and remains the heart cry of many of His followers today.



Candy Marballi discovered that declaring the promises of God through prayer led to untold blessings and opportunities. One prayer comprised of ten themes (grace, love, compassion, repentance, worship, commitment, dependence, influence, discipleship, and authority) will refresh your prayer-life. He Hears Her Voice is a prayer strategy that offers proven steps to guide you to a richer relationship with God. Filled with vivid personal stories, meditative scripture, beautiful hymns, and meaningful prayers, this devotional provides a grounding worship experience. He Hears Her Voice will change the way we pray—and equip a generation of women to live boldly in their faith.

