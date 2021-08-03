Candy L. Marballi

Candy Marballi serves as President & CEO of The Prayer Covenant. She focuses on relationship building, networking, and influencing global ministry leaders to raise awareness and resources for equipping and empowering young and old to be on mission with God through prayer and evangelism. She has served in children’s ministries for 30 years in the United States, Japan and the Philippines. She is a wife of 38 years to Vik Marballi. They have two children: Jonathan and Maria. She experienced the power of prayer at an early age. Her ministry and her writing were shaped by a struggle with religious legalism in her childhood. Candy has a passion to make known God’s gracious accepting welcome extended through Jesus Christ.

