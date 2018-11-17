Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Joy Box

The Joy Box

Specialty Journal

by

Discover joy with inspirational devotions, reflect about it on journaling pages, and keep joy notes in the easy-to-assemble joy box.

The JOY BOX JOURNAL is a collection of forty bite-sized stories, Scripture, and inspiring quotes that show how joy can be found in any situation. Record your journey in the journal, jot moments of joy on the included notepads, and tuck those notes in the joy box for safe-keeping for years to come.
  • 40 devotions with journaling lines
  • BONUS: Self-assembly box for joy notes
  • Pads of notepaper fit the box for keepsake notes
  • Premium thick, acid-free paper will not shadow or bleed through
  • Ribbon marker
  • Full-color interior
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Lay-flat binding


Read More

Genre:

On Sale: July 23rd 2019

Price: $18.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781633262102

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews