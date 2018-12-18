Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adria Wilkins
ADRIA WILKINS lives in Woodbridge, VA, with her husband, Erik, and two children. After suffering the unthinkable–the death of three-year-old Blake–she found that Jesus sustains and even surprises His followers with joy.Read More
By the Author
The Joy Box
Discover joy with inspirational devotions, reflect about it on journaling pages, and keep joy notes in the easy-to-assemble joy box.The JOY BOX JOURNAL is a…