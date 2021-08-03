He Hears Her Voice
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

He Hears Her Voice

Growing Closer to God Through Prayer

by Candy L. Marballi

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549193101

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Devotional Journal

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover
“Teach us to pray,” was the humble request of Jesus’ disciples over two thousand years ago and remains the heart cry of many of His followers today.

Candy Marballi discovered that declaring the promises of God through prayer led to untold blessings and opportunities. One prayer comprised of ten themes (grace, love, compassion, repentance, worship, commitment, dependence, influence, discipleship, and authority) will refresh your prayer-life. He Hears Her Voice is a prayer strategy that offers proven steps to guide you to a richer relationship with God.  Filled with vivid personal stories, meditative scripture, beautiful hymns, and meaningful prayers, this devotional provides a grounding worship experience. He Hears Her Voice will change the way we pray—and equip a generation of women to live boldly in their faith.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews