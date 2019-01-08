Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Garden of Faith

Garden of Faith

A 365-Day Devotional Journal

by

Growing in faith can be difficult if you don’t have deep roots to strengthen or nourish you. These daily devotions provide biblical wisdom to help readers cultivate a purposeful life full of courage, faith, and love. The journaling lines are the perfect place to praise God’s beautiful creation, reflect on the day’s Scripture reading, or record prayers and dreams.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781633261884

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

365 Devotional Journals