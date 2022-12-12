Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Mary's Voice
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mary's Voice

Advent Reflections to Contemplate the Coming of Christ

by Amy Orr-Ewing

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Books

ISBN-13

9781546004523

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Devotional

What's Inside

Read More Read Less