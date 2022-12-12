Dr. Amy Orr-Ewing is an international author, speaker, and theologian who addresses the deep questions of our day with meaningful answers found in the Christian Faith. Amy is the author of multiple books including Where is God in All the Suffering? And the bestselling Why Trust the Bible?

Over the last twenty years, Amy has given talks on university campuses around the world. She holds a doctorate in Theology from the University of Oxford and is a Senior Fellow at The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics.