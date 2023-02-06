Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Mary's Voice
Advent Reflections to Contemplate the Coming of Christ
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Other than baby Jesus, the central character of the Christmas story is a woman named Mary.
At Christmastime we remember that an ordinary, young, poor, oppressed woman was chosen to play a significant and breakthrough role in the redemption of the world. It is no mistake that a woman gets to be a part of all this, and that her voice, her questions, her fears, and her actions matter.
Mary’s faith and her wisdom form an astonishing aspect of the story of how God became a person for the love of this world. And in our weary world that is waiting and longing for light, meaning, peace, and love, we can do as Mary did when she “treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
At Christmastime we remember that an ordinary, young, poor, oppressed woman was chosen to play a significant and breakthrough role in the redemption of the world. It is no mistake that a woman gets to be a part of all this, and that her voice, her questions, her fears, and her actions matter.
Mary’s faith and her wisdom form an astonishing aspect of the story of how God became a person for the love of this world. And in our weary world that is waiting and longing for light, meaning, peace, and love, we can do as Mary did when she “treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
In Mary’s Voice: Advent Reflections to Contemplate the Coming of Christ, Amy helps us to recapture the awe and wonder of the birth of Christ, and what this means for us today. By elevating the voice of the young, strong, vulnerable, marginalized, courageous, obedient, faithful, and often overlooked Mary, the mother of God, Amy unveils profound insights into the meaning of Christmas. This book will be a great companion as you prepare your heart during the Advent season. I have never been more captivated by Advent reflections and know you will see Jesus more clearly and love him more dearly as you journey through these pages. —Christine Caine, Founder of A21 and Propel Women