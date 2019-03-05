Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Overcoming
A Soul-Healing Journal
Find healing and overcome the hurt in your past with this companion journal to Joyce Meyer’s book, Healing the Soul of a Woman.
Excerpts, insights, and prompts from bestselling author Joyce Meyer offer respite to women who have been soul hurt. As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal, she inspires others to live a more joyful, peaceful, and hopeful life. With plenty of place to craft your own story, purge the hurt, or work through your thoughts, this journal can be an awesome tool in overcoming a wounded heart.
Features:
- Acid free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Printed and foiled LeatherLuxe® cover
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
- Elastic closure to keep things tidy
