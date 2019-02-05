Let Me Write That Down

Finally, a place to collect all the sarcastic things you want to say but don’t because, you know, people skills.
Whether you need a place to keep track of the best one-liners you’ve heard or the witty comebacks you’re planning, this journal is for you. LeatherLuxe® and fabric offer a fun cover for an interior of quotes with a touch of sarcasm. The next time some ever-helpful friend tells you how to fix all your problems, you’ll have a place to write it all down.
Whether you need a place to keep track of the best one-liners you’ve heard or the witty comebacks you’re planning, this journal is for you. LeatherLuxe® and fabric offer a fun cover for an interior of quotes with a touch of sarcasm. The next time some ever-helpful friend tells you how to fix all your problems, you’ll have a place to write it all down.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use