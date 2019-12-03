Plot Twist! Hardcover Journal



For writers young and old, this journal stirs the imagination with writing prompts, questions, and suggestions. Use the questions to get a new perspective when you hit a writer’s block or let the responses to the prompts grow into larger projects like NANOWRIMO or do a prompt a day and let the new ideas fuel a whole new creative endeavor. However you use it, be ready for a plot twist!





The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for, making them the perfect gift for any occasion.





FEATURES: