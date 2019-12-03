Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Plot Twist! Hardcover Journal
Writing Prompts to Fuel Your Imagination
Creative ideas for writing your way!Read More
For writers young and old, this journal stirs the imagination with writing prompts, questions, and suggestions. Use the questions to get a new perspective when you hit a writer’s block or let the responses to the prompts grow into larger projects like NANOWRIMO or do a prompt a day and let the new ideas fuel a whole new creative endeavor. However you use it, be ready for a plot twist!
For writers young and old, this journal stirs the imagination with writing prompts, questions, and suggestions. Use the questions to get a new perspective when you hit a writer’s block or let the responses to the prompts grow into larger projects like NANOWRIMO or do a prompt a day and let the new ideas fuel a whole new creative endeavor. However you use it, be ready for a plot twist!
The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for, making them the perfect gift for any occasion.
FEATURES:
- A journal with questions, prompts, and suggestions to help writers get writing
- One writing prompt appears on every spread
- Cloth spine provides ultimate lay-flat binding
- Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Full-color interior
- Ribbon marker
- Presentation page for personalization
- Keepsake pocket
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use