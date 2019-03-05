Dream. Plan. Do.



Dream it, plan it, do it. Whatever it is-your daily schedule, your child’s development, budgeting, goals, progress toward building a killer new company-this bullet journal is the blueprint for creating it. Keep weekly or daily schedules, track to-do lists, monitor habit trackers, or journal about the ups and downs of the dream-with no worry about shadowing or bleed through on the dot grid paper. Encouraging quotes and verses help fuel the dream without being intrusive.