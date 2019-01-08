DIY Cover Dotted Journal





Theis more than a planner, better than a calendar, and not your typical sketchbook. For every artist, crafter, and bullet journaler out there, this unique notebook offers a blank craft-paper cover so you can doodle and decorate it with your own personal style. Inside, use it as a bullet journal to track habits on the dot-grid pages or as a sketchbook to practice lettering, calligraphy, cartooning, illustration, or whatever crafty hobby has taken over your world. You can draw, write, or paint without worrying about shadowing or bleed through. Write your own story, draw what inspires you, or let the encouraging quotes sprinkled throughout inspire personal reflection. This is a must-have journal for all creatives!