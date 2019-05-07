Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grit & Grace
A 365-Day Devotional Journal
Meet each day with grit and grace and find God’s presence in everyday life with this devotional journal for spiritual reflection.
Over the course of a year the ups and downs of our lives weave a pattern that becomes a beautiful tapestry of God’s love and care. Our grit and His grace combine to make an extraordinary life out of ordinary days. Dated devotions have ample journaling space for responding — and for prayers and plans throughout the year.
Features:
- Lay-flat binding
- Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Ribbon marker, closure band
- Dated, daily devotional with lightly ruled space for responses, lists, or journaling
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
