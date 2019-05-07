Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Grit & Grace

Grit & Grace

A 365-Day Devotional Journal

Created by

Meet each day with grit and grace and find God’s presence in everyday life with this devotional journal for spiritual reflection.

Over the course of a year the ups and downs of our lives weave a pattern that becomes a beautiful tapestry of God’s love and care. Our grit and His grace combine to make an extraordinary life out of ordinary days. Dated devotions have ample journaling space for responding — and for prayers and plans throughout the year.

Features:
  • Lay-flat binding
  • Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Ribbon marker, closure band
  • Dated, daily devotional with lightly ruled space for responses, lists, or journaling
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781546014454

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
