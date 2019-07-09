Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Your Mountain Is Waiting

60 Devotions for Grads

Climb your way to the life God has for you!

Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what’s next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more–all qualities you’ll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting… get ready to climb!

Ellie Claire’s 60-day devotionals offer short inspirational reading, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.

FEATURES:
  • Sixty devotions paired with Scripture and practical tips
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Perfect gift book for graduates
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $15 / $20 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781546015260

What's Inside

