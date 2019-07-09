

Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what’s next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more–all qualities you’ll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting… get ready to climb!





Ellie Claire’s 60-day devotionals offer short inspirational reading, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.





FEATURES: