Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Your Mountain Is Waiting
60 Devotions for Grads
Climb your way to the life God has for you!Read More
Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what’s next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more–all qualities you’ll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting… get ready to climb!
Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what’s next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more–all qualities you’ll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting… get ready to climb!
Ellie Claire’s 60-day devotionals offer short inspirational reading, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.
FEATURES:
- Sixty devotions paired with Scripture and practical tips
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Perfect gift book for graduates
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use