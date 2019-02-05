Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cross Journal
Keep track of activities, record memories, and stand ready for anything real life demands with this simple yet elegant notebook.
This classic journal is perfect for recording the essential notes in your life. The cross emblem on the cover is the inspiration for a collection of interior quotes.
Features:
- Acid free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Debossed anchor icon on cover
- Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
- Elastic closure to keep things tidy
- Expandable back pocket
