Promises and Prayers for Women
A Devotional
Embrace the eternal and unchanging promises of God’s word with devotions written by women for women.Read More
Women will be encouraged to grow their faith with devotions that take just minutes a day. From seeking God’s will to balancing work and family, from dealing with children to handling difficult friends, these devotions address how God’s promises touch everyday lives and how our prayers can change your circumstances.
Leather/fine binding
