Ten Adorable Books for Pet Lovers
Looking for some cute pet books to celebrate your favorite pets? Whether you’re looking for dog books or cat books, these ten capture all of the things we love best about our non-human companions: their heart, warmth, silliness, and loyalty. From a collection of cat butt magnets to a charming photo book of dogs snacking on treats, this list has something that’ll please every pet person in your life.
Andy Warner's Oddball Histories: Pests and Pets
by Andy Warner
In Pests and Pets, Andy Warner takes readers on a charming, quirky, and informative trip through the weird and wonderful world of creatures: big and small, wild and domesticated, adorable and strange. Full of hilarious, heartwarming, and just plain bizarre stories about the animals with whom we share our world, this book will please anyone who appreciates the pleasures of non-human friends—or a good story.
Corgi Butts Journal
by RP Studio
This adorable journal is tailor-made for all the Corgi lovers in your life. Full color illustrations of Corgis (in all manner of mischievous positions) scamper through the dotted pages. The journal also includes fifty fun facts about the beloved breed. With its fuzzy cover and corner illustrations that turn into a Corgi flip book, this is the ultimate journal for dog lovers.
Doggos Doing Things
by Creators of @doggosdoingthings
From the creators of the wildly popular Instagram account @doggosdoingdogthings comes this sweet and hilarious book celebrating all things doggo. Doggos Doing Dog Things features over 150 pictures of dogs of every size, shape, and breed doing what dogs do best: frolicking, loving their humans, and hoping for snacks. Hilarious interpretations of what these pups are thinking accompany the photos.
Desktop Dog Park
by Conor Riordan
Wish you could ditch work and take a romp around the dog park with your pup instead? Desktop Dog Park brings the dog park to your desk! This entertaining kit, perfect for dog lovers stuck in the office, contains five mini dogs of different breeds, a tiny fire hydrant, a felt lawn, and a hilarious mini book relating the neighborhood dog park gossip.
Phrenology Cat
by Marlo Scrimizzi
Every pet lover has wished their cat could talk to them at one time or another. That may be impossible, but how about reading your cat's mind? This humorous set includes a ceramic bust of a cat head and an illustrated guide to phrenology for cats. You'll soon be a pro at decoding all of your cat's many emotions.
Phrenology Dog
by Brenna Dinon
Looking for a humorous gift for the dog lovers in your life? Phrenology Dog, companion to Phrenology Cat, is a fun, silly set sure to please any pet lover. It includes a ceramic bust of a dog and a mini guide to decoding where in the brain a dog's emotions come from.
Cats on Catnip
by Andrew Marttila
There's nothing as delightful as watching a cat play, frolic, and get weird while enjoying catnip. In Cats on Catnip, professional pet photographer Andrew Martilla captures the wide range of experiences and expressions that cats have while playing with and eating this ultimate treat. From silly and playful to downright bizarre, these photos of cats doing acrobatics and buzzing around the house capture the heart and soul of our feline companions.
Joy Of Cats
by Jo Kittinger
Joy of Cats is just as the title suggests: a complication of the many joys of living with and loving cats. It combines photos of cats with a collection of some of the most memorable words ever written about them: witty passages and wise ones, humorous bits and serious musings.
Treat Too!
by Christian Vieler
In Treat Too!, the sequel to Treat!, photographer and dog lover Christian Vieler returns with an equally hilarious photo book about dogs doing what they do best: capturing treats. In this installment, all the photos contain two pups as they hope for, (sometimes) catch, and gobble down snacks. Capturing the lovable and unique personalities of each pair of dogs, these photos will have all dog people laughing along and nodding in recognition.
