The bestselling author of Brief History of Everyday Objects explores the animals we love, the ones we make use of, and the ones that make use of us in this hilarious, informative mix of storytelling and factbook.

Did you know that 32 pigeons have received medals for wartime valor? And a dog named Laika was the very first creature in space? Did you know that there is an island in Japan entirely overrun by bunnies? And-for a brief time-rats adorned with ribbons were a popular lap pet in upper class London?





In Andy Warner’s Oddball Histories: Pests and Pets, you can find out more than you every thought possible about creatures both cute and weird, both large and small, while discovering new stories about human history from the perspective of our animal companions.





Packed with incredible facts-bees communicate with each other using special dances–and charming stories-a popular anime called Rascal the Racoon may be largely responsible for Japan’s huge racoon population!–this is the perfect book for curious readers.