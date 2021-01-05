Andy Warner is the New York Times bestselling author of Brief Histories of Everyday Objects and This Land is My Land. He is a contributing editor at The Nib and teaches cartooning at Stanford University and the Animation Workshop in Denmark. His comics have been published by Slate, Fusion, American Public Media, popsci.com, KQED, IDEO, The Center for Constitutional Rights, UNHCR, UNRWA, UNICEF, and Buzzfeed. He was a recipient of the 2018 Berkeley Civic Arts Grant and the 2019 Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park Artist in Residence. He works in a garret room in South Berkeley and comes from the sea.