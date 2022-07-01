Description

A graphic novel that makes embarrassment into something hilarious – and normal.



You’re not alone! No way are you the first kid who ever tripped and fell in public. Or spilled water on your pants so it looked like… you know! For those moments and more, here’s, the book that understands what you’re going through when you get caught farting in class.



Laugh-out-loud funny yet enormously compassionate, So Embarrassing is a comics-style compilation of stories about awkward and embarrassing situations for kids. Written and drawn by Charise Mericle Harper, the bestselling creator of the Just Grace series, So Embarrassing combines humor, science facts (what happens when we blush, for example), tips for quickly recovering from a cringe-worthy situation, and practical advice––like what to say to comfort a totally embarrassed friend.





