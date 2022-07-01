Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
So Embarrassing
Awkward Moments and How to Get Through Them
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 10, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A graphic novel that makes embarrassment into something hilarious – and normal.
You’re not alone! No way are you the first kid who ever tripped and fell in public. Or spilled water on your pants so it looked like… you know! For those moments and more, here’s, the book that understands what you’re going through when you get caught farting in class.
Laugh-out-loud funny yet enormously compassionate, So Embarrassing is a comics-style compilation of stories about awkward and embarrassing situations for kids. Written and drawn by Charise Mericle Harper, the bestselling creator of the Just Grace series, So Embarrassing combines humor, science facts (what happens when we blush, for example), tips for quickly recovering from a cringe-worthy situation, and practical advice––like what to say to comfort a totally embarrassed friend.
You’re not alone! No way are you the first kid who ever tripped and fell in public. Or spilled water on your pants so it looked like… you know! For those moments and more, here’s, the book that understands what you’re going through when you get caught farting in class.
Laugh-out-loud funny yet enormously compassionate, So Embarrassing is a comics-style compilation of stories about awkward and embarrassing situations for kids. Written and drawn by Charise Mericle Harper, the bestselling creator of the Just Grace series, So Embarrassing combines humor, science facts (what happens when we blush, for example), tips for quickly recovering from a cringe-worthy situation, and practical advice––like what to say to comfort a totally embarrassed friend.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"This entertaining, empowering book encourages kids to own their embarrassments and strongly sends home the message that everyone trips and falls at least once in their lives.” —Booklist
"An endearing exploration of emotional and physical reactions to embarrassment." —School Library Journal
"Great for entertainment and comprehensive in its study of embarrassment, So Embarrassing is a cartoon self-help book that doesn't embarrass itself." —Foreword Reviews
"An endearing exploration of emotional and physical reactions to embarrassment." —School Library Journal
"Great for entertainment and comprehensive in its study of embarrassment, So Embarrassing is a cartoon self-help book that doesn't embarrass itself." —Foreword Reviews