Celebrating Family
Grandma Hugs
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Aleksandra Szmidt
The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchild is special. Bestselling author Hannah C. Hall has written this board book to celebrate precious time spent together. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandma and grandchild-from trips to the park to cozy story times, from playing with toys to baking cookies. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandmas and little ones will love this book all about their special bond.
Grandpa Love
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Aleksandra Szmidt
The relationship between a grandfather and his grandchild is a special one. This board book, written by bestselling author Hannah C. Hall, celebrates that bond. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandpa and grandchild-from trips to the library to talks on the phone, from time in the garden to sharing a snack. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandpas and little ones will love this book all about their special relationship.
Love You Always
by Eileen Spinelli
Illustrated by Gillian Flint
A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from mom, dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too. This sweet, reassuring picture book from Eileen Spinelli acknowledges the whole “tree” the many who are invested in a child’s life with expressions of unconditional love from each. Heartwarming verse and charming artwork will make this book a must-buy for baby showers, birthdays, and other occasions.
An updated version of a P. K. Hallinan classic, this board book reassures children that they are loved no matter what. Written in first-person verse from parent to child, How Do I Love You? celebrates the many sides of every little one — happy, goofy, mad, mischievous, kind, imaginative — and sweetly tells them that they are loved on their very best and very worst of days. Children will love hearing about all of the ways that they are loved as they snuggle in for storytime. Perfect for every occasion and illustrated with warmth and whimsy, How Do I Love You? will fast become a parent-and-child favorite.
Brothers may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between brothers is often the closest and most enduring of a boy’s life. Here, P. K. Hallinan draws on his experience of raising two sons to illustrate the many facets of the relationship. We see the boys playing together, sharing in chores, helping one another, disagreeing, and laughing themselves silly. What they know is that just being together is the best thing of all. P. K. brings his usual warmth and humor to the rhyming verse and bright watercolors.
A warm and engaging look at the bond between sisters. This story is a colorful celebration of the special bond shared between sisters. Sisters may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between sisters is often the closest and most enduring of a girl’s life. We see the girls playing together, sharing in chores, helping one another, disagreeing, and laughing themselves silly. What they know is that just being together is the best thing of all. Hallinan brings his usual warmth and humor to the rhyming verse and bright watercolors. Sisters will love this engaging book, perfect for reading aloud together. Ages 2-5.
Daddy's Girl
by Helen Foster James
Illustrated by Estelle Corke
What's more fabulous than a tea party? Tea with Daddy, of course! This exuberant story begins before the honored guest arrives, with much ado preparing, decorating, and accessorizing. And when Daddy makes his entrance, it's clear that the little hostess couldn't be more thrilled. Perfect for daddy-daughter reading time, this new picture book and its warm conclusion are sure to serve up smiles and tug at heartstrings.
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan expresses the loving relationship between child and father. With rhyming verse and colorful illustrations, the book is sure to become a storytime favorite.
In only about 200 words, author P. K. Hallinan conveys the love of children for their mothers. From the opening line, "My mommy and I are as close as can be . . ." to the conclusion, "We're joined at the heart, my mommy and I," this is a gentle story of love expressed between child and mom -- between your child and you.
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the loving relationship between grandmother and grandchild. The opening line, "My grandma and I are the greatest of friends" sets the tone of this love poem from child to grandparent, and the conclusion, "We're best friends forever, my grandma and I!" reinforces the special bond that exists between the two.
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the love shared between children and their grandfathers. The opening line, "My grandpa and I have great times together!" sets the tone of this love poem from child to grandparent. And the conclusion, "He laughs when I'm happy . . . And he aches when I sigh," reinforces the special bond between the two.
Where's My Hug?
by Sally Clark
This entertaining new board book follows a mom and child in a sweet game of hide-and-seek. As the child moves from spot to spot, the mother searches in likely and unlikely places — under the rug, behind the chair, inside a book — always one step away from finding her hug. Oh! Under this wiggle I hear a giggle Is that where I’ll find a hug that’s all mine? Children will love lifting the flaps to help with the search. The story concludes in giggles and a warm embrace, an ending likely to bring smiles and perhaps even a hug from little ones. Ages 2 to 5.