Helen Foster James

HELEN FOSTER JAMES is the author of a dozen books for children, including Grandma Loves You! and S is for S’mores: A Camping Alphabet. When she’s not writing and rhyming words, she enjoys riding trains with her husband, traveling, reading, and hiking with her friends in the mountains where she is a naturalist interpreter.
