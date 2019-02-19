Daddy's Girl

What’s more fabulous than a tea party? Tea with Daddy, of course! This exuberant story begins before the honored guest arrives, with much adoâ??preparing, decorating, and accessorizing. And when Daddy makes his entrance, it’s clear that the little hostess couldn’t be more thrilled. Perfect for daddy-daughter reading time, this new picture book and its warm conclusion are sure to serve up smiles and tug at heartstrings.