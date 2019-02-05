Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Santa's Christmas Train

All aboard! Santa’s Christmas train is coming to town! Lucky young travelers embark on a festive train ride to Santa’s village in this Christmas board book. As the train goes “up, up, up, and down, down, down” on its way to the North Pole, the travelers become more and more excited. Soon they arrive to find bright decorations, busy workshops, and bustling elves everywhere. The kids even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus! Featuring bright, imaginative illustrations, Santa’s Christmas Train is packed with humor and the kind of details children love to discover. This lively book will engage would-be travelers as they imagine themselves along for the ride.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9781546014348

Board book
