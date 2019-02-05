All aboard! Santa’s Christmas train is coming to town! Lucky young travelers embark on a festive train ride to Santa’s village in this Christmas board book. As the train goes “up, up, up, and down, down, down” on its way to the North Pole, the travelers become more and more excited. Soon they arrive to find bright decorations, busy workshops, and bustling elves everywhere. The kids even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus! Featuring bright, imaginative illustrations, Santa’s Christmas Train is packed with humor and the kind of details children love to discover. This lively book will engage would-be travelers as they imagine themselves along for the ride.