Where's My Hug?

This entertaining new board book follows a mom and child in a sweet game of hide-and-seek. As the child moves from spot to spot, the mother searches in likely and unlikely places — under the rug, behind the chair, inside a book — always one step away from finding her hug. Oh! Under this wiggle I hear a giggle Is that where I’ll find a hug that’s all mine? Children will love lifting the flaps to help with the search. The story concludes in giggles and a warm embrace, an ending likely to bring smiles and perhaps even a hug from little ones. Ages 2 to 5.