Beauty Books
Discover the beauty of being authentically yourself with the helpful guidance of these powerful books.
Get Positively Beautiful
by Carmindy
According to a recent study, only 2% of women describe themselves as 'beautiful.' (Dove Global Study 'The Real Truth About Beauty: A Global Report', 2004) The media instructs women how to 'look ten years younger,' 'cover up wrinkles,' or 'get fuller, plumper lips.' And even makeup products play off womens' insecurities, promising to conceal perceived flaws, define cheekbones, or make eyelashes fuller and longer. The underlying message? That there's something inherently wrong with the way women look and that they have to spend time, money, and energy keeping up with all the ways they should 'fix' themselves.
In GET POSITIVELY BEAUTIFUL, makeup artist Carmindy from TLC's hit program What Not to Wear shows you how to change your mindset from negative fault-finding to a positive beauty philosphy. You learn how to find and focus on your best features and how to combat negative thoughts about your appearance. Carmindy demonstrates easy makeup techniques for eyes, brows, lashes, lips, cheeks, and skin, and how to adapt looks to different weather conditions and 'beauty moods.'
Beyond Beautiful
by Doris Day, MD
With Jodie Gould
Dermatologist-to-the-stars Doris Day, MD, explains how the power of your mind and breakthroughs in anti-aging can help you look and feel Beyond Beautiful. Do not have another treatment, procedure, or buy another product before reading this book!
Did you know that your mind is as important as any aesthetic treatment to improve the way you look? Beyond Beautiful will teach you how to improve your self-perception, explain breakthrough treatments and products and when to use them, and give you a roadmap to become the most youthful, natural-looking, beautiful version of yourself!
Learn how to: boost self-confidence, fight aging, minimize crow's feet, fix lip lines and thinning, tighten your chin and neck, improve the look of veiny hands, get healthy hair and reverse hair loss, treat acne and rashes, relieve stress, look better because of sex, use makeup at every age, improve your look with facial exercises, choose the right products in every decade, approach preventative skin care, choose the cosmetic treatments that are right for you, enjoy life like never before, and more!
"The Skin Whisperer." -- Dr. Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University
"Dr. Day will show you how to put the brakes on the aging process." -- Barbara Walters, award-winning television anchor, producer, and journalist
Goop Clean Beauty
by The Editors of GOOP
Millions of women around the world turn to the clean-living team at GOOP for beauty advice. From nontoxic product recommendations, red carpet- (and everyday-) ready hair and makeup tutorials, to guidance on aging, acne, and antioxidants, GOOP has become the go-to resource for head-to-toe beauty.
Finally, the editors of Goop have shared their top tips and recommendations, favorite detox recipes, workout plans, and hair and makeup looks in one must-have guide. Featuring more than 100 gorgeous photos and extensive Q&As from Goop's family of expert contributors, Goop Clean Beauty will shed a definitive light on the importance of diet, sleep, exercise, and clean beauty products, while offering tactical advice for healthy, glowing skin and hair that starts from the inside out. The first book from the top name in clean-living, Goop Clean Beauty is the one resource women need to feel, and look, their best every day.
Beautiful You
by Rosie Molinary
A radical day-by-day guide to redefining beauty and creating lasting self-esteem
Every day, American women and girls are besieged by images and messages that suggest their beauty is inadequate, inflicting immeasurable harm upon their confidence and sense of wellbeing. In Beautiful You, author Rosie Molinary encourages women to feel wonderful about themselves -- even when today's media-saturated culture tells them not to.
Drawing on tools for heightened self-awareness, creativity, and mind-body connections, Beautiful You incorporates practical techniques into a 365-day action plan that empowers women to embrace a healthy self-image, shore up self-confidence, break undermining habits of self-criticism, and champion their own emotional and physical wellbeing.
Modern and meaningful, these doable, enjoyable daily actions encourage women and girls to manifest a healthy outlook on life, to live large, and to love themselves and others.
Beautiful Brain, Beautiful You
by Marie Pasinski, MD
Unlock the adult brain's surprising potential--and look radiant from the inside out! Have you lost your healthy glow and that sparkle in your eyes? Is it becoming harder to recall names, faces, and where you left your keys? Has your life become routine? Are you so overwhelmed by work, family, finances (or all three) that you feel exhausted at the end of every day? If you answered "yes" to one or more of these questions, chances are you are in need of a brain/beauty makeover!Beautiful Brain, Beautiful You is for any woman who suffers from "Bad Brain Days." Harvard neurologist Marie Pasinski, M.D., gives women lifestyle advice proven to help them look younger and healthier without a trip to the cosmetic counter or plastic surgeon. Dr. Pasinski will show you how to tap into your brain's remarkable ability to change and redesign itself, giving you better mental clarity, as well as more energy and confidence. She will reveal how a sharper, stronger, and healthier brain can transform your life--at home, at work, and at play. By following the simple steps in Dr. Marie Pasinski's program, you will:
- discover why your brain is the essence of your beauty
- lose weight, sleep better, get fit
- make "Mommy Brain" or "Senior Moments" a thing of the past
- feel rejuvenated and more energized
- experience a new sense of control over your body and mind
- reveal the inner joy that comes from a beautiful brain
Bobbi Brown Makeup Manual
by Bobbi Brown
Breathtaking photos of the finished faces-from everyday looks to exotic runway style-along with advice on putting it all together for every woman, make this a book like no other.
Bobbi Brown's Makeup Manual will be the only book any woman will need to look absolutely fabulous.
