Recreate the Classic Makeup and Hairstyles from 100 Years of Beauty

From renowned film, TV, and fashion makeup artist Louise Young-along with leading film industry hairstylist Loulia Sheppard, Timeless is the definitive step-by-step guide to the most iconic looks of a century.
Timeless is a beauty bible for the golden ages of style. Step-by-step photography and clear, concise instructions help you to recreate the most memorable makeup and hair looks of the past 100 years, including:
  • The silent-screen “vamp”
  • Jazz-Age bob and smoldering eyes
  • 1930s Hollywood glamour
  • World War II-era red lips and victory rolls
  • The 1950s bombshell
  • Swinging ’60s London Look
  • Disco-fever beauty
  • The colorful, eclectic ’80s
  • Grunge-era chic
Throughout, Timeless provides inspiration and instruction on how to recreate the looks of beauty icons like Louise Brooks, Clara Bow, Ginger Rogers, Myrna Loy, Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth, Ava Gardner, Lauren Bacall, Gene Tierney, Grace Kelly, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Jean Shrimpton, Sophia Loren, Farrah Fawcett, Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore, and many more.
Accurate, practical, and beautiful, this is the ultimate guide to the most classic looks of all time-a must-have for makeup artists, hairstylists, classic film fans, and anyone interested in incorporating vintage style into the modern day.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Beauty & Grooming

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780762464043

