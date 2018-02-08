The silent-screen “vamp”

Jazz-Age bob and smoldering eyes

1930s Hollywood glamour

World War II-era red lips and victory rolls

The 1950s bombshell

Swinging ’60s London Look

Disco-fever beauty

The colorful, eclectic ’80s

Grunge-era chic

is a beauty bible for the golden ages of style. Step-by-step photography and clear, concise instructions help you to recreate the most memorable makeup and hair looks of the past 100 years, including:Throughout,provides inspiration and instruction on how to recreate the looks of beauty icons like Louise Brooks, Clara Bow, Ginger Rogers, Myrna Loy, Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth, Ava Gardner, Lauren Bacall, Gene Tierney, Grace Kelly, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Jean Shrimpton, Sophia Loren, Farrah Fawcett, Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore, and many more.Accurate, practical, and beautiful, this is the ultimate guide to the most classic looks of all time-a must-have for makeup artists, hairstylists, classic film fans, and anyone interested in incorporating vintage style into the modern day.