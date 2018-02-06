Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Timeless
Recreate the Classic Makeup and Hairstyles from 100 Years of Beauty
From renowned film, TV, and fashion makeup artist Louise Young-along with leading film industry hairstylist Loulia Sheppard, Timeless is the definitive step-by-step guide to the most iconic looks of a century.Read More
Timeless is a beauty bible for the golden ages of style. Step-by-step photography and clear, concise instructions help you to recreate the most memorable makeup and hair looks of the past 100 years, including:
Accurate, practical, and beautiful, this is the ultimate guide to the most classic looks of all time-a must-have for makeup artists, hairstylists, classic film fans, and anyone interested in incorporating vintage style into the modern day.
- The silent-screen “vamp”
- Jazz-Age bob and smoldering eyes
- 1930s Hollywood glamour
- World War II-era red lips and victory rolls
- The 1950s bombshell
- Swinging ’60s London Look
- Disco-fever beauty
- The colorful, eclectic ’80s
- Grunge-era chic
