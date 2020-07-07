



Enter Rio Viera-Newton, the beauty-obsessed best friend whose advice drives thousands of readers to New York magazine every week. Despite her popularity and trust, she’s not an MD or an esthetician, but a devoted amateur who organically rose to fame when her detailed Google Doc outlining the products that worked–or didn’t–on her journey to heal her acne went viral.





LET’S FACE IT is a compendium of super-simple principles for healthy skin, helping readers move beyond branding or the recommendations of influencers to discover the remedies that will solve their skin concerns–and to find them in products at any price point. With concrete steps to walk readers through the process of adding products to their routine, evaluating the results, and developing the routine that best works for them, LET’S FACE IT is the only book the skin-care-obsessed reader really needs–and it’s the perfect gift for the beauty fanatic in your life.

Skin care is one of the fastest-growing retail segments in the United States. But despite how much money Americans spend on products designed to tighten wrinkles, close pores, and increase hydration, there’s little advice about how to figure out which one of a million eye creams will suit your skin and solve your particular skin health concerns.