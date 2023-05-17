Whole Beauty: Essential Oils

Healing Baths

In ancient times, bathing was regarded as a gift of health from the gods themselves. Making baths a ritual can be a therapeutic activity. Taking a bath is the perfect way to have nourishing alone time and create a bit of sanctuary for yourself. Baths are cleansing and can enhance physical and mental energy, remove negativity, and relax your body and mind. They're also a wonderful way to soak up the deeply therapeutic medicine of essential oils and other good-for-the-skin ingredients (see Resources for suggestions on where to shop). I like to add crystals to baths for clearing, balancing, and healing (see here).

Cleopatra's Secret Bath Recipe

This is an incredibly nourishing treat for the skin. The lactic acid in the milk (I prefer raw, as it has more enzymes and is cleaner) works to remove impurities. The honey is like food for the skin, and rose opens the heart and is anti-aging. After this bath, your skin will be smooth, soft, and opulently scented. It is also ideal for balancing the Pitta and Vata doshas (see here).

3 cups cow's or goat's milk, preferably raw

1 tablespoon raw honey

10 drops of rose essential oil

A handful of organic fresh or dried rose petals

Fill the tub with water that is the ideal temperature for you. Add the milk, honey, essential oil, and rose petals before you step in. Soak for 20 minutes or more.

Relaxing Mineral Bath

One of my favorite relaxing baths for all doshas (see here) is a magnesium bath. Most of us are lacking magnesium due to depleted foods that are the result of overtaxed soil beds. Magnesium is essential for healthy skin and hair, aids sleep, and can promote a profound sense of calm and well-being.

1 cup magnesium flakes

10 drops of a relaxing essential oil (I like chamomile or lavender)

Fill the tub with water that is the ideal temperature for you. Add the magnesium flakes and essential oil before you step in. Soak for 20 minutes or more.

Awakening Bath

Ginger is an excellent tonic for waking up the senses, and this bath revives and relaxes you before a night out. Or if you are sick with a fever, a ginger bath can help you sweat out toxins and soothe sore muscles. It is also good for balancing Kapha dominance (see here).

½ cup freshly grated ginger, or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger

1 teaspoon almond oil

10 drops of neroli essential oil

Fill the tub with water that is the ideal temperature for you. Add the ginger, almond oil, and essential oil before you step in. Soak for 20 minutes or more.

Clearing Baths

Deborah Hanekamp, a friend and healer, introduced me to the idea of using crystals in a bath, and I have been doing it ever since. When combined with salt, herbs, and flowers in the bath, the crystals' energy is amplified. The use of crystals also makes for a visually beautiful treatment.

To Bring in Love

A handful of pink Himalayan salt

A handful of rose petals

A handful of dried lavender

Rose quartz crystals

10 drops of rose or lavender essential oil

To Cleanse Negative Energy

A handful of sea salt

A handful of white sage

A handful of rosemary

Black tourmaline crystals

10 drops of rosemary or sage essential oil

Fill the tub with water that is the ideal temperature for you. Add the ingredients of your choosing before you step in. Soak for 20 minutes or more.