Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Whole Beauty: Meditation & Mindfulness
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Whole Beauty: Meditation & Mindfulness

Rituals and Exercises for Everyday Self-Care

by Shiva Rose

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 5, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 5, 2019

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659035

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Slow down and create mindful moments using this self-care handbook that includes everything from guided meditations to Ayurvedic practices like tongue scraping and self-massage.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Whole Beauty