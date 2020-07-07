Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rio Viera-Newton
Rio Viera-Newton is the skincare columnist for New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, where her column is frequently among the vertical’s most-read content. Praise for Rio has appeared in The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vice, and more. She is an ambassador for Chanel, among other beauty brands.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Let's Face It
Skin care is one of the fastest-growing retail segments in the United States. But despite how much money Americans spend on products designed to tighten…