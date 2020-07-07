Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rio Viera-Newton

Rio Viera-Newton is the skincare columnist for New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, where her column is frequently among the vertical’s most-read content. Praise for Rio has appeared in The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vice, and more. She is an ambassador for Chanel, among other beauty brands.
