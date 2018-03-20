Louise Young

Louise Young has made up some of the best-known faces in the entertainment industry over the course of her career as a professional makeup artist in film, television, and fashion for more than 35 years. She has written courses in makeup that are taught throughout the UK. Her line of high-end makeup products, Louise Young Cosmetics, sells in more than thirty countries worldwide. Young lives in Norwich, England.



Loulia Sheppard is one of the film industry’s leading hairstylists. Working on numerous award-winning productions, she has been a personal hairstylist to some of the world’s biggest stars, including Scarlett Johansson and Keira Knightley. She lives in England.