Continue your reading
Tailor-Made: Custom Suits and Clothing in Bangkok
There is nothing as luxurious as getting clothing custom made, and Bangkok is one of the few cities left in the world where you can still afford the luxury. Suzanne Nam shares advice on the process and recommends tailors.
Comfort and Style: Fashionable Travel Clothes
If you feel like upping your fashion game when you hit the streets of, say, New York or Paris, you can easily blend comfort and walkability with trendy and fashionable. These city-slick tips are useful for any season, and are sure to take your street style to next level.