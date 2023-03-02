Rescue Your Nails

Skip the spa and give yourself an at home manicure—and here's the perfect author to show how. Ji Baek, the high-energy owner of New York's hottest nail salons, the Rescue Beauty Lounge—written about from Vogue to InStyle, Lucky to Harper's Bazaar, used by designers and stylists, patronized by actors, fashionistas, professionals, and more—presents the definitive guide to beautiful hands and feet. Emphasizing natural beauty, cleanliness, and simplicity, it covers the science of the nail, and why it's important to take vitamins, file regularly, and moisturize constantly; the care of the nail, with step-by-step illustrated directions to achieving professional-quality home manicures and pedicures, including tools, techniques, lotions, polishes; the dressing of the nail—shapes, colors, and styles; the health of the nail and the surrounding skin—how to heal split nails, brittle nails, and ingrown nails, and take care of common problems like calluses and sunspots.